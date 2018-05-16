‘Captain Marvel’: Mckenna Grace Playing Young Carol Danvers

It seems Mckenna Grace’s role has finally been confirmed for Captain Marvel.

Grace was cast awhile ago in Captain Marvel, but her role wasn’t disclosed at the time. It turns out though that Grace will be playing a young Carol Danvers (via MCU Exchange) and if that’s the case she will be sharing lots of screentime with Annette Bening, who is rumored to be playing Carol’s mother Marie Danvers. It is also rumored that Kenneth Mitchell, whose role has also not been confirmed, will be playing Carol’s father Joseph Danvers.

In the comics, Carol has a strained relationship with her parents, especially her mother, though the conflict isn’t of the normal teenage angst variety. Carol’s memories and emotions were wiped out after her fight with Rogue, and that definitely put a strain on her family relationships. It didn’t help that she would later lose her memories again, but that’s a story for another time.

As for Grace, she is known for her roles in Gifted, Ready Player One, Fuller House, Designated Survivor, The Vampire Diaries, and The Young and the Restless. She’s already worked alongside Captain America Chris Evans in Gifted, and now she’ll have the chance to work alongside Captain Marvel Brie Larson. Not a bad track record right?

It remains to be seen how much of Carol’s early life will be highlighted in Captain Marvel, but fans will definitely get to see at least some of the hero’s early days, and Marvel isn’t skimping on the talent to make it memorable.

You can find all out all about Captain Marvel right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.