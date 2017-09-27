Brie Larson Reveals Challenges of Taking ‘Captain Marvel’ Role

Academy Award winner Brie Larson is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel. But as it turns out, the actress came pretty close to not taking the highly-coveted role.

In a recent interview with Porter Magazine, Larson revealed that she actually wrestled back and forth with whether or not to take the part of Carol Danvers, before realizing that a film of that magnitude would provide her with a unique opportunity.

“I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film,” Larson explained, “and I realised that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible.”

Given the general amount of hype surrounding Marvel Studios‘ outputs, as well as the pressure of being the cinematic universe’s first female-led solo film, it’s certainly reasonable that Larson would be apprehensive of taking on that task. With the Captain Marvel film set to begin production in February, Larson is gradually coming to terms with how the role will change her life.

“I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life,” Larson added, “but I think it’s worth it.”

Larson has been pretty open about this struggle in the past, and how she ultimately took the role due to its large significance, both with general audiences and with the character’s ‘Carol Corps’ of comic fans.

“Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up,” Larson said back in April.

Captain Marvel, which will see Carol and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) battling Skrulls in the 1990s, is set to be released in March of 2019. There is a chance that Larson could reprise her role soon after that, with her recently appearing on the set of the much-anticipated Avengers 4.

