‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Donates to ‘Captain Marvel’ GoFundMe

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is just months away from making her big screen debut, and one of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars is getting hyped.

Chris Evans, who plays Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU, recently shared the link to the #CaptainMarvelChallenge, which is raising money to help young girls see the film. As Evans revealed in the tweet, he himself has donated the cause, something that sparked an appreciative response from Larson.

Thanks pal — Brie Larson (@brielarson) January 15, 2019

While Evans and Larson are expected to share the screen in some capacity in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans are surely delighted to see the two “Captains” interacting with each other on social media.

Captain Marvel is set to present Carol Danvers’ origin story in the 1990s, as she grapples with her human and alien heritage in the wake of the Kree-Skrull War. The film will cover a largely-unseen era of the MCU — something that had some interesting benefits.

“Funny, really honest, I don’t know exactly when [we decided on that setting].” producer Jonathan Schwartz explained during a visit to the film’s set. “Very early in the development process, I think we kind of seized on the idea of setting in the 90s as a way to kind of let the character carve out her own space in the cinematic universe and give her a lot of thematic weight and significance to the universe. It’s more or less this adventure that’s going to inspire a lot of what we see in MCU and kind of being able to see those things in this movie that blossom in other movies and already have blossomed in other movies is one of the big excitements.”

“And then also just the idea of the 90s as a period which is something I don’t think we’ve been able to explore a lot of, it’s far enough in the rearview mirror that it was ‘Oh yeah, the 90s. I have memories of that era.’” Schwartz added. “But I haven’t seen it represented a lot on film. So being able to play in that sandbox is exciting and do things like recreate a blockbuster which was super fun to walk through and made me miss physical media in a way I didn’t expect.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.