New ‘Captain Marvel’ Posters Feature Talos, Goose, and More

Marvel is kicking off the promotional frenzy for Captain Marvel with a slew of new products, including several new posters that show off the hero and her supporting cast.

Trends International recently revealed several new Captain Marvel posters for the film, including two posters that put her right in the spotlight. The first is the Heroic poster, which shows Captain Marvel in a straight-on shot as her firsts glow with energy against a logo-filled backdrop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second poster is titled Energy and features a more side on angle of the hero as she soars in space with Earth in the background. The third poster changes things up a bit though and features Talos, the Skrull commander who will be played by Ben Mendelsohn. This take on the Skrull doesn’t look exactly like the Skrull we’ve seen in the trailers and in photos from the movie, but it’s still a slick poster, with Skrull Empire written above him and the symbol for the Skrulls on the backdrop.

The fourth poster might just be the coolest one though. The fourth poster is titled Goose and features Captain Marvel’s adorable cat in the center. Thing is she is emerging from the stars with a slick space-themed backdrop, surrounded by the Captain Marvel symbol that is made to look like a superhero constellation. Captain Marvel also makes an appearance on the poster soaring around her sidekick, so really this poster pretty much has it all.

These posters should start popping up at stores soon, as it shows them available as of January 4th, 2019. You can check out all the posters in the images above and below.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.

Which poster is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!