‘Captain Marvel’s Ready For Battle in Marvelous New Q-Fig

With Captain Marvel hitting the big screen soon, it only makes sense that we would get a new Cap Q-Fig as a result, and QMx more than delivered.

QMx, creator of the adorable and stylized Q-Figs recently revealed their new Captain Marvel Q-Fig, and it’s delightful. The Q-Fig has Captain Marvel charging up her left hand with energy while she blasts something in the sky with a photon blast, and whatever she’s taking down is also getting a mighty fierce look as well. If the photo blast doesn’t work, they might just get taken down by her expression alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carol is standing on a round base with the Captain Marvel logo and its bright yellow, red, and blue colors emblazoned on it, and it is expected to hit in late February.

The new Q-Fig will join the rest of QMx’s Marvel line, which includes characters like Jessica Jones (Netflix), Doctor Strange (MCU), Deadpool, Captain America, Spider-Man, and more. The figure will retail for $14.95, and you can check out more photos of it above and below.

The official description for the figure can be found below, and you can pre-order the figure now right here.

“Pilot Carol Danvers transforms into Captain Marvel so she can help defend the Earth when it gets caught between two warring alien races.

Our latest Q-Fig diorama brings the good Captain to life as she throws one of her signature photon blasts. Dressed in her Starforce uniform, hair blowing back from the force of her blast and a fierce determination on her face, this Q-Fig is the ideal embodiment of the noble warrior hero.”

Captain Marvel is just one in our series of Marvel Q-Fig Dioramas; be sure to check out the rest of our amazing superheroes and villains!”

As for the movie last we heard Captain Marvel was tracking for a $140 to $180 million dollar debut at the box office. That would put it in line with previous successful March debuts like Disney’s own Beauty and the Beast ($174.8 million), WB’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($166 million), and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games ($152.5 million), which is impressive company. It has a good shot at making it happen, and hopefully, Captain Marvel can get off to a soaring start.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

The Captain Marvel Q-Fig hits in late February, while the movie lands in theaters on March 8th.