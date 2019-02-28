‘Captain Marvel’ Review Bombers Have Dropped Rotten Tomatoes Audience Rating to Lowest in MCU

The fake Rotten Tomatoes review onslaught continues for Captain Marvel, giving the film the lowest-rating of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies on the site nearly two weeks ahead of its release. As of this writing, Captain Marvel now has a 52% Audience Rating, a whopping 18 points below the next lowest MCU flick — 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Starting earlier this week, a certain section of the internet — for whatever reason — decided to start filing fake negative reviews in an attempt to purposefully lower the film’s Audience Rating. A similar situation took place with Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther last year, which has one of the lowest Audience Ratings (79%) on Rotten Tomatoes, despite being nominated for an astonishing seven Academy Awards, including setting history as the first-ever superhero film nominated for Best Picture.

Fortunately enough for the House of Mouse, the reviewing “bombing” of Black Panther had no ill effect on its box office haul. The Ryan Coogler-directed film ended up grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, including a record-setting $700 million domestically. It’s the highest-earning superhero movie to ever debut in America and is third all-time on the domestic earnings list only behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar.

It appears if Captain Marvel will end up having a similar box office situation. In addition to glowing reviews from critics, the movie is now tracking for a staggering $120 million opening weekend, which would end up making Captain Marvel one of the highest-earning solo films in the MCU.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8th. Other Marvel Studios movies out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

