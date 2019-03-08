What Songs Are In ‘Captain Marvel?’

Set in 1995, Captain Marvel was an homage to all things 1990s featuring cameos from a Blockbuster store to the “old school” green and red “Rock the Vote” signs. Along the Easter eggs came a delightful soundtrack with some of the biggest hits from the 90s.

WARNING: Big Captain Marvel spoilers up ahead. If you have yet to watch, proceed with caution.

From “Whatta Man” playing towards the beginning of the film after “Vers” (Brie Larson) crash lands through the roof of a Blockbuster store to “Waterfalls” when Danvers and Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are driving to the PEGASUS facility, Captain Marvel was a delectable dedication to the era.

In the wake of the soundtrack, we’ve decided to compile the songs from some of the movie’s most popular moments, which you can find below. The songs are ordered in the time they appear in the movie, including the song as the credits begin to roll.

Keep scrolling to listen to some of the most popular songs found in Captain Marvel! Which song was your favorite in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

“Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa

“Whatta Man” is the first 90s hit to appear in the film after Danvers crashes through the Blockbuster, as seen in the advertising leading up to film. The song’s playing when she has a hilarious interaction with a security guard patrolling the strip mall the Blockbuster is located in.

“Connection” by Elastica

Feature heavily in the promotional materials leading up to the movie, “Connection” made a super quick cameo as Carol was typing away in an internet cafe. You remember those, right?

“Only Happy When It Rains” by Garbage

Immediately after lifting a motorcycle outside of the internet cafe, Carol begins to head to Pancho’s — a bar she begins to remember as a part of her life before she was memory wiped. As she cruises along, that’s when “Only Happy When It Rains” begins playing.

“Waterfalls” by TLC

After Carol bumps into Fury at Pancho’s, the two eventually decide to head to the PEGASUS facility, where they hope to gather more intelligence on the Skrull invasion. As they’re driving there, TLC’s iconic “Waterfalls” begins playing, throwing everyone right back to 1995.

“Man On The Moon” by R.E.M.

After Danvers and Fury barely escape the PEGASUS location alive, the two travel straight to Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) to uncover more of Carol’s past — cue “Man On The Moon” by R.E.M.

“Comes As You Are” by Nirvana

Fast forward a bit, the Starforce — led by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) captures Danvers and makes her go before the Supreme Intelligence (Annette Bening), who takes the shape of Mar-Vell/Wendy Lawson. As she enters the Supreme Intelligence’s quarters, the rule of Hala is playing a record of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” as it’s supposedly a tune from Carol’s subconscious.

It’s in this scene that Carol rips out her power-dampening device, allowing her to use the full use of her powers.

“Just A Girl” by No Doubt

In one of the most epic scenes of the entire movie, Carol’s now able to “go binary.” After she breaks free from the grasp of the Supreme Intelligence, a massive final battle ensues between Carol and the members of the Starforce as No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” plays on in the background.

“Celebrity Skin” by Hole

After the final shot of the movie wraps and the credits start to roll, “Celebrity Skin” by Hole begins playing over the first set of credits prior to the mid-credits scene.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

