Captain America Reacts to New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer for Captain Marvel, and not surprisingly, the footage of Marvel’s first female superhero movie has the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase reacting in a big way.

It’s not just fans who are currently obsessing over Captain Marvel: it’s prominent MCU stars as well! Check out what Captain America actor Chris Evans had to say on social media after watching Brie Larson make her debut as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel:

That’s some nice Captain-to-Captain love right there!

One of the best parts of the MCU at this point is seeing how the “class” of stars interact behind the scenes. Whether it’s seeing MCU actors meet up for random real-life photo ops; competitively engaged in charity events or campaigns; or just trolling the hell out of one another over social media. Thanks to ten years and nearly tow dozen film productions the MCU cast has (mostly) become a tight-knit crew, which makes the fun of the films carry over to everyday life.

As for Captain Marvel: As of writing this, Marvel fans seem to be loving Brie Larson in the role, and generally loving the story that the first trailer teases. We’ve gotten to see cool things like the digitally de-aged versions of Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as ’90s-era Nick Fury and Agent Coulson (respectively), plus the first hints at the larger scope of the intergalactic war between the Kree and Skrull empires – and how Jude Law’s may play a pivotal part in that conflict.

Synopsis: “The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

