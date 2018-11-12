‘Captain Marvel’: Year the Movie is Set in Confirmed

We’ve known for quite some time that Captain Marvel was going to be set in the 1990s, a fact that was gloriously highlighted when the trailer opened with a shot of a Blockbuster Video.

However, since time is time and decades are decades, the ’90s were filled with ten very distinct years in which this film could take place. After lots of speculation, sleuthing, and overall guesswork, we finally know which year Captain Marvel is set. According to Disney’s Japanese website, Carol Danvers will be “descending from the sky” in 1995.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Danvers, played by Brie Larson, is rocking a Nine Inch Nails shirt in one of the exclusive EW photos, we like to imagine her taking time off from saving the world to catch their 1995 tour with David Bowie. Or, at the very least, hope she was able to catch Toy Story and Clueless in theatres in-between kicking ass.

Knowing the film will take place in 1995 helps establish the overall ’90s MCU timeline. We now know the following moments have already happened by the time Danvers joins the fray: Wanda and Pietro Maximoff were born in 1990, Howard Stark and his wife, Maria, were killed by the Winter Soldier in 1991, and King T’Chaka killed his brother in Oakland in 1992.

The following MCU events took place in 1995, which means they could be happening in congruence with Captain Marvel: Matt Murdock’s father is assassinated, Bruce Banner and Betty Ross begin dating as undergraduate students at Harvard, and Natasha Romanoff officially becomes Black Widow by joining Russia’s cover espionage facility.

These moments may not matter in the context of the new film, but it’s nice to finally have the ’90s timeline straight in or heads.

One thing we know for sure about the film is that it will feature an aged-down Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, who are maneuvering through their earlier days within SHIELD. We can only hope they’re out there rocking velvet blazers, chunky digital watches, and blasting “Gangsta’s Paradise” wherever they go.

Captain Marvel will finally grace our screens on March 8th, 2019.