Marvel Fans Think Cate Blanchett Wore A Dress Made Of Infinity Stones To The BAFTA Awards

Thor: Ragnarok star Cate Blanchett walked the red carpet at this year’s BAFTA Awards in a stunning black dress. Little did she know that she’d take the internet by storm they compared her attire to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most talked about relics — the Infinity Gauntlet.

Blanchett’s dress was adorned with precious stones of all shapes and sizes, and fans were quick to note that it was similar enough to Thanos assembling all six Infinity Stones during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Coincidentally enough, Blanchett played Hela in Thor Ragnarok. Since the MCU has been without a version of the comics’ living embodiment of Death — who serves as the apple of Thanos’ eye — many fans thought Hela would serve that role in the live-action universe.

Though the Asgardian Goddess of Death presumably died at the hand of Surtur (Clancy Brown) in Ragnarok, that’s not stopping Blanchett from expressing her desire to return as the character in future installments.

“Yes. That looks pretty dead. That looks pretty dead,” Blanchett said. “There’s always a way back, but I’m sure there’s always a way forward, who knows? Sure. I never say no to anything.”

