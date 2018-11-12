‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Named People’s Choice Awards Male Movie Star of 2018

Congratulations @chadwickboseman for winning The E! People’s Choice Award for #TheMaleMovieStar of 2018! Check out his exclusive thank you to all the fans: #PCAs pic.twitter.com/NSJsAAXwtS — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

With award season officially upon us, Black Panther has notched it’s another major award of the year. Prior to this evening’s E! People’s Choice Awards officially kicking off, the awards show announced via Twitter that Black Panther star had been named the People’s Choice Awards Male Movie Star of 2018.

Boseman has three Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances under his belt. After first debuting in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman went on the star on Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and his time in the MCU isn’t over yet.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. earlier this year “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly.”

“So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May.” Moore continued. “So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

Black Panther was a breakout star at the box office for Marvel Studios, grossing over $1.3 worldwide. After grossing over $700 million domestically, Black Panther finished its box office run as the highest-earning superhero movie to hit theatres in this country and finished behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avatar as the third in the all-time rankings

Other upcoming movies on the slate for Marvel studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.