Chris Hemsworth Fancasts His Brothers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Can the Marvel Cinematic Universe handle more than one of the Hemsworth brothers? Thor star Chris Hemsworth was asked to imagine that idea during a panel at ACE Comic Con Midwest. Hemsworth’s brothers are Liam Hemsworth, one of the stars of The Hunger Games, and Luke Hemsworth, who appears on HBO’s Westworld. The conversation turned to family and Hemsworth was asked if he and his brothers compare notes on their acting work. “Yeah, yeah, sometimes,” Hemsworth said. “Sometimes they’re like, ‘What the hell were you doing with that one?’ You spend so much time at work and talking about work and so on that when we catch up we tend to catch up and talk about other things. But yeah, you certainly get feedback and it’s the most honest feedback like anyone would know with a brother or a sister. Your family members they’re going to tell you how it is.”

Hemsworth went on to say that he didn’t reveal any Avengers: Endgame spoilers to his brother — “No, I didn’t say much. I was nervous to speak about that with anybody — and was then asked to fancast them as Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

“I could make Luke the incredible hulk,” Hemsworth suggested. “He’s got some big arms on him. Som muscles. Liam we could make.. we could change him to captain Australia, maybe? No?… I don’t know. I love my brothers, but I love that cast. Hawkeye?”

Chris Hemsworth will return for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jan Foster). Hemsworth had said previously that he’d love to return as Thor to follow up on the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. “I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go…But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

The new film will see Portman’s Jane Foster lifting Mjolnir to become Thor. The movie is set to begin production in August 2020 and release on November 5, 2021.

