Chris Evans Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes With His Worst Headshot Ever

Marvel fans flooded social media on Thursday with Happy Birthday wishes for Chris Evans, the beloved Captain America star who turned 38 this year. Other stars from the MCU got in on the action as well, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and others throwing some love to Evans on his birthday. To say thank to all of those who reached out and posted nice messages, Evans decided to treat the world to yet another one of his headshots from when he first started acting. Believe it or not, this one might actually be the worst of them all.

Evans shared a photo of himself in a Sean John track suit and spiked, jet-black hair, promising that it would be the very last throwback headshot he posted. He’s shared several of these images over the past couple of weeks, but none quite as hilarious as this one.

“Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return,” Evans wrote in the tweet. “Last of the TBT headshots. This is the crown jewel. In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit. It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions.”

Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return Last of the #TBT headshots This is the crown jewel In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable pic.twitter.com/uMmaEHAygo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

That man is the man that we’ve come to know as Captain America. However, many of Evans’ roles before landing in the MCU were much more closely aligned with the style the actor is sporting in the photo. In Not Another Teen Movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and even Fantastic Four, Evans played the bad boy. But that type-cast really took a 180 when he first donned the shield.

While he probably won’t appear in the MCU again, at least in anything other than a cameo, Evans still has another high profile project on the way. The actor’s next film is a murder mystery called Knives Out, written and directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper’s Rian Johnson. The movie also stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, LaKeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford. Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, and Don Johnson. It’s set to hit theaters on November 27th.

What do you think of Chris Evans’ latest throwback? Is it worse than all the rest? Let us know in the comments!