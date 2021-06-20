Chris Evans Joined the Russo Brothers at Disneyland Paris This Week

✖

Chris Evans may have passed the Captain America torch on to Anthony Mackie, but the star's days of working with Joe and Anthony Russo are far from over. The Avengers: Endgame directors have been busy filming The Gray Man, which will star Evans alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. This week, Joe Russo took to Twitter to share some fun family photos from a recent trip to Disneyland Paris. Evans shared the post, implying that he went with the family, which means they likely took a filming break to enjoy the magic of Disney.

"Thank you so much to @DisneylandParis for hosting my family and I today. It was such a wonderful experience. I’ve been taking my kids to Disney parks for 23 years and Paris was the last park to cross off our list. It did not disappoint," the Russos wrote. "Thanks @DisneylandParis! We had a blast. You gotta bring Crush’s Coaster to the states," he replied. Sadly, Evans didn't include any photos of himself at the park, but we're holding out hope that some might land on Instagram eventually. You can check out the posts below:

Thanks @DisneylandParis! We had a blast. You gotta bring Crush’s Coaster to the states! https://t.co/8PRjvD0GGT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 19, 2021

Filming for The Gray Man began in March. According to Deadline, the script by Joe Russo was "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that the movie will be Netflix's biggest film budget to date.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

