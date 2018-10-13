Chris Evans Talks About His Most Memorable Moments Playing Captain America

Chris Evans has played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, but that time appears to be coming to an end in Avengers 4. Now he’s looking back at the highlights of his superhero career.

Speaking at ACE Comic Con, Evans had a tough time describing his favorite Captain America moments when prompted by a fan question.

“That’s tough, because you have memories that are a little more shared and you have memories that are a little more personal,” Evans said. I mean, moment, even just like this. That really felt wonderful to here, and it was nice to hear some cheers. Not to seem saccharine, it’s the more personal moments without question. It’s the more intimate moments when you process that you are part of something that means a lot to a lot [of people]. For a lot of time, it does almost feel almost kind of like it’s happening to someone else…Sometimes it does feel a little out-of-body-ish, and over a long enough period of time, you start to feel really connected to the experience and connected to the character and connected to the world…I couldn’t tell you what the most memorable thing is, it comes in really subtle ways, but it is the more personal things.

While Evans may have trouble nailing down a single most memorable moment, he can say for sure that it isn’t the last line he delivered for Avengers 4.

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans explained. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

Evans recently shared a public goodbye to his time playing Captain America with a thoughtful tweet.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans tweeted. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

He clarified the tweet to ensure that there are no spoilers to be gleaned from it.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

