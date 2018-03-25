Fan Digitally Removes Chris Evans’ Mustache

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, debuted quite the impressive mustache thanks to a profile in the New York Times this week. Now, a fan’s giving Evans the “Superman” treatment by digitally removing it.

In a hilarious Instagram post, Boss Logic gave Evans a digital shave, restoring the Avengers: Infinity War to the clean-shaven version fans are most familiar with. Check out the transformation below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Don’t worry guys I got you,” Boss Logic captioned the post which shared both the “before” image and the after, with the “shave” pic marked with “CGillete”, a clever play on CGI and razor maker Gillette. The best part of the digital shave, though, is that it isn’t exactly seamless work. Looking at the photo, you can see where the artist appears to have copy-pasted Evans’ clean-shaven mouth area over the ‘stache with minimal blending. Of course, this isn’t bad work — it looks like a playful jab at the questionable digital shave Henry Cavill’s Superman got in Justice League.

As fans might recall, Cavill had grown a mustache for his role in the upcoming Mission: Impossible—Fallout but in the middle of filming that movie, he was called back to do reshoots as Superman on Justice League. As Superman decidedly does not have a mustache, Warner Bros. opted to remove the actor’s mustache using digital effects. However, that CGI didn’t quite turn out that well with the lower half of Superman’s face looking a little distorted in Justice League, not unlike the distortion of Evans’ face.

While Evans’ mustache was a shock to fans — many of whom who took to Twitter to react to this bold and surprising facial hair choice — it turns out that Evans’ facial hair has something else in common with Cavill’s. Evans told the New York Times that he grew the mustache for his upcoming role in the Broadway show Lobby Hero, but just because it’s for work doesn’t mean he hasn’t enjoyed it.

“People don’t recognize me at all,” Evans said. “I can look them right in the eye — it’s like I’m invisible.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.