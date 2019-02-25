Jamie Lee Curtis Compliments ‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans on Being a Gentleman at the Oscars

While he may not have been nominated for any awards at the Oscars Sunday night, Chris Evans had no problem becoming a trending topic on social media. After already turning heads with his suede tuxedo jacket, the Avengers: Endgame star once again took his Captain America role to heart, as he helped Regina King onto the stage early in the show as she went to accept her award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Evans took another step towards locking down the title of Hollywood’s Best Chris, and people certainly took notice, including another major star who we learned last night has some new ties to the actor. After his chivalrous gesture during the ceremony, Halloween‘s Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted at Evans, letting him know how much she appreciated his behavior. She also revealed that she feels obligated to compliment him on being a gentleman, considering she just played his mother in a new movie.

“Hey Chris Evans you are a gentleman,” Curtis wrote in her first tweet. She followed it up with even more compliments in a reply, saying, “And you look handsome AND well groomed! I just played his mother in a movie so I feel like I can say that!”

And you look handsome AND well groomed! I just played his mother in a movie so I feel I can say that! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 25, 2019

Evans quoted the tweet to say thank you to Curtis, and to remind everyone of the on-screen relationship the two of them recently had.

“That means a lot coming from my on-screen mom,” the actor wrote.

That means a lot coming from my on-screen mom 🙂 //t.co/XnyHTj8nY0 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 25, 2019

The project that the two are talking about is Knives Out, the upcoming movie from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Not much is known about the film, save for the fact that it’s a murder mystery/thriller with an absolute all-star case. Along with Curtis and Evans, the lineup for the film includes Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford, Christopher Plummer, and Don Johnson. Knives Out is arriving in theaters on November 27th.

