Mark Ruffalo Shares Birthday Bubble Bath Photos

✖

Happy Birthday, Mark Ruffalo! The Marvel star best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk turned 53 on November 22nd, a birthday he shares with multiple celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mads Mikkelsen, Alden Ehrenreich, and Richard Kind. In fact, many Marvel fans have taken to social media today to celebrate both Ruffalo and Johansson. Fans are not the only people posting about today's birthdays. Ruffalo himself took to Twitter to share some adorable photos of himself in the bathtub.

"Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it," Ruffalo wrote. You can view his photos in the post below:

Birthday Bubble Bath with ma Bae. Thanks to all for the kindly birthday wishes today. Grateful to creator for this life and good fortune. Set out to defy the limitations life, self, and others have in mind for you. Be gentle but fierce about it. pic.twitter.com/dNmyUnnhDq — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 22, 2020

Currently, Marvel fans are still waiting to hear if the birthday boy will be appearing in the MCU again. Ruffalo is only officially signed on for Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If... However, that does not mean he wants to stop being the Hulk, who he first played back in 2012's The Avengers. In fact, he previously hinted that there is a chance he'll show up in Disney+'s She-Hulk series. He even welcomed Tatiana Maslany, who was supposedly cast in the titular role, to the family. (However, Maslany recently denied the reports.)

Earlier this year, Ruffalo also shared some potential standalone Hulk film ideas. At the beginning of March, before the pandemic shut everything down, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and did a panel where he talked all things Hulk. He even revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 and recently announced WandaVision will be arriving on the streaming service in January.