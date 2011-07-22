Chris Evans Shares Captain America Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of His Unimpressed High School Friend

✖

Back in 2010 the idea of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still a pretty big experiment that was only three movies deep and hadn't yet completely altered Hollywood. To that end, it's understandable how someone might not find it all that impressive, and Chris Evans has the proof. In a tweet, the former Marvel star shared a video from the making of Captain America: The First Avenger where two of his high school friends are present on set and one of them doesn't hide his feelings about the stunts that Evans is taking part in. Check out the video below!

"When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my 'assistants,'" Evans tweeted. "Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed." The hilarious video features a few of the key moments from the 2011 movie, including Evans diving into the water after the HYDRA agent and leaping across the flaming HYDRA base to try and catch the Red Skull. Across the whole thing though, Jon's not having it. He was probably the only one that reacted that way though.

Based on IMDB it doesn't look like Jon returned as Chris' assistant for any other Marvel Cinematic Universe productions but the release of The First Avenger had to have changed his mind!

Evans wrapped up his tenure as the star-spangled man with Avengers: Endgame, concluding a near decade of playing the character across multiple movies. The record-breaking blockbuster released in 2019 ends with Rogers, now retired at the age of 112, passing the mantle and shield of Captain America to his successor Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Despite rumors that he could be returning, Evans has indicated that he's not.

"Yeah, I think it's done. I mean, it was a great run and we went out on such a high note," Evans previously said on The Graham Norton Show. "What are the chances to have a character span that long a time, with that much of a web of stories land on its feet in the final chapter? To go out on that note, it would be risky to revisit, in my opinion, and it was such a good experience, I think it's better to be left that way."

