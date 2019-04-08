Chris Hemsworth Defaces ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters of His Fellow Actors

While Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has traditionally been the God of Mischief, it looks as if another Asgardian has been up to no good. After kicking off the Avengers: Endgame press tour with a press conference in Los Angeles this weekend, Thor: Ragnarok actor Chris Hemsworth stumbled upon the individual character posters of his castmates, items he subsequently defaced in a video shared to his Instagram page.

The actor drew a pair of glasses on Chris Evans’ Captain America before moving over and signing Robert Downey Jr.’s face and tinkering with the Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) poster. The video ends with Hemsworth shaking hands with Renner as they move elsewhere down the hall.

Renner even commented in on the video, saying that he was able to take his poster home, complete with the complementary artwork from Hemsworth.

It’s been long-speculated that Thor could end up being one of the Avengers who are killed while trying to take down Thanos in Endgame. While the crew behind the movie remains tight-lipped, Endgame producer Trinh Tran did admit to ComicBook.com that the upcoming deaths are something they’ve discussed for the better part of four years.

“Look, it all starts with us just being in the room with the Russo Brothers, and [Christopher] Markus, and [Stephen] McFeely,” Tran explained. “We started four years ago when we were finishing filming Civil War. We came back and we were beating out both of these movies [Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame] and you just throw up the character cards, and then you’re just brainstorming, trying to figure out, what is the best story to tell?”

You’ll be able to see if Thor actually goes for the head this time around when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

How do you think the Avengers stop Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

