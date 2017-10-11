Chris Hemsworth Jokes About Joining The DC Extended Universe

Playing a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not necessarily mean an actor can’t join the rival comic publisher’s movies. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Thor star Chris Hemsworth joked about doing just that.

Upon sitting down with Kimmel, as seen in the video above, Hemsworth is complimented on his suit which the actor is quick to compare its color scheme to Batman villain The Riddler.

“I have a Riddler audition after this, so…” Hemsworth joked.

Kimmel took the joke and asked Hemsworth more literally whether or not he could join the DC Extended Universe while maintaining such a prominent role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor.

“Depends on the cost, the payment,” Hemsworth said. “If it’s eight dollars an hour, sure.”

It’s an impressive headline dodge by the actor who could have easily had the Internet’s rumor mills churning out all kinds of speculation about his joining the likes of Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and the Justice League gang. Previous actors who have jumped from Marvel to DC films include the well-respected J.K. Simmons, who portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in the original Spider-Man trilogy and will debut as Commissioner Gordon in Justice League.

As for Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth had quite an exciting time building a brand new take on the God of Thunder.

“We all had, I think, the same sort of want, need, and passion to change this up in a big way,” Hemsworth said. “I remember meeting with director Taika [Waititi] early in the process and he said, ‘Let’s just break everything we know. Destroy it. Rebuild it.’”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, 2017.