Chris Hemsworth Shares Intense Thor: Love and Thunder Training Video

✖

The production for Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in full swing in Australia! The movie is set to see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor as well as Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. In fact, Thompson just arrived on set in Sydney this week to film her part. Last week, Hemsworth's stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, spoke with The New Zealand Herald and revealed that Hemsworth has bulked up for the new movie more than he ever had before. We are not surprised to hear this, especially after seeing a recent training video posted by Hemsworth.

"Cheers to the world's laziest trainer @zocobodypro 😂 for a fun session @centrfit #thorloveandthunder," Hemsworth wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Jaimie Alexander, who is expected to reprise her role as Lady Sif in the film. "Your level of fitness is starting to annoy me 😂 #beast," she joked. You can check out the insane video, which features Hemsworth pulling his trainer by a rope, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

In addition to the returning Thor cast members, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket). Bautista revealed this week that he is back home from Australia, which leads us to believe the Guardians are nearing their end of the filming process. The movie is also expected to feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

"I think it’s going to be really good," director Taika Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year... It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. As for Marvel's 2021 line-up, WandaVision's first six episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the 2021 release schedule includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.