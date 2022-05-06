Thor: Love and Thunder Star Dave Bautista Might Already Be Done Filming

✖

It looks like Dave Bautista is already done filming Thor: Love and Thunder! Last month, the wrestler-turned-actor arrived in Australia to reprise his role as Marvel's Drax for the upcoming Thor movie. Bautista was seen on set with some of his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket). Bautista shared some social media updates during his time in Syndey, including a look at his new hairdo. Well, based on the actor's latest Instagram Stories, it appears he's done filming.

Bautista took to his Stories yesterday and shared a photo of himself captioned, "The face of jetlag... with a spray tan." Then today, he shared a cute little video of his dog getting excited about his return, and captioned it, "daddy's home." Considering the United States are a long way from Australia and we are currently living in a pandemic, it's unlikely Bautista came home just to take a little break. The most likely scenario is he's finished filming his part for Thor: Love and Thunder. You can check out screenshots from his Instagram below:

"Dave Bautista takes the craft seriously. He's grounded in real emotion & not showy. The difference between Dave & many wrestler-actors is when you look in his eyes on set he’s in the place he’s supposed to be, not thinking about what he’s going to do next," Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently tweeted.

Bautista also has more than just Marvel projects in the works. The actor is a part of the star-studded Dune cast, playing Glossu "Beat" Rabban in the upcoming movie. He will be joined by many big names, including Marvel's Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, and David Dastmalchian. Bautista will also soon be starring in Zack Snyder's new zombie movie, Army of the Dead.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. As for Marvel's 2021 line-up, WandaVision's first six episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the 2021 release schedule includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.