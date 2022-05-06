Chris Hemsworth Releases Training Video With Naughty Words

✖

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has shared a new training video full of "naughty words" as well as what the actor called "some truth" about himself, but it's not quite what you think. The short video, which sees Hemsworth's face edited onto other people's bodies as they talk about their health and wellness while also generally insulting him, is an advertisement for his fitness and wellness app, Centr.

In the expletive-laden video below -- don't worry, it has an explicit language warning on it -- the ad cleverly presents the idea that you don't have to like the actor in order to utilize the team of experts that help keep him in top Thor condition. It's actually pretty clever and hilarious, even with the swears.

Of course, Hemsworth is no stranger to posting real training and videos to his account, either. Last month, Hemsworth shared an intense training video for Thor: Love and Thunder in which the actor pulled his trainer by a rope. Lady Sif actress Jaimie Alexander commented on the post "Your level of fitness is starting to annoy me #beast." Hemsworth stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton, has previously revealed that Hemsworth has bulked up for Thor: Love and Thunder more than any previous film.

"There's that same — if not more — pressure now to do that again," Hemsworth told GQ Australia about the follow-up to the franchise-reinvigorating Ragnarok. "So there's a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we're covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle."

In addition to the returning Thor cast members, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket). Bautista revealed this week that he is back home from Australia, which leads us to believe the Guardians are nearing their end of the filming process. The movie is also expected to feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

"I think it’s going to be really good," director Taika Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year... It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

