Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Debuts Impressive Workout Video

Chris Hemsworth is not playing around, at all, when it comes to getting shape to lay the God of Thunder for Thor: Love and Thunder. This will be the Australian actor's fourth time in the part for a standalone movie but his eighth movie overall in the role. Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are all under his belt. However, he has pushed himself further than ever before for 2022's Thor movie and he is proud to show off the work that he has put in to achieve his peak physical condition.

In a new video with his friend Fisher, Hemsworth is putting in some solid body work and promoting his Centrfit app which coaches subscribers on their own fitness journey. The two have a few laughs in between all of the hard work. The video consists of row exercises, bicep curls, cardio on an eliptical bike, medicine ball core work, and more.

Check out the Instagram video which shows off just how great of shape Hemsworth has gotten himself into for Thor: Love and Thunder below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

According to Hemsworth's body double for Thor movies, Bobby Holland Hanton, the actor is bigger physically than he has ever been for one of these Marvel movies. "I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regime and training," Hanton told the New Zealand Herald. "He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge, but I'm up for it. Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore, I don't enjoy eating at all, every two hours it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full-on."

While Hemsworth and his double may look ripped, Hanton touched the routine's adverse effects. "We're training so much; we are packing on so much size, it's difficult on the body," he says. "I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments. He's all good; look at him, he's a man mountain."Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the new Thor, as inspired by a recent run of Thor comics. Taika Waititi returns to direct after helming Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on May 6, 2022.