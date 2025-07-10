New Marvel Rivals Roadmap Lays Out Plans Throughout Season 3

Marvel Rivals Season 3 begins this week, and players have quite a bit to look forward to on day one. Jean Grey will be making her debut as the Phoenix, the new Klyntar Awakens map will be added, a new Battle Pass is coming, and there will be a new event alongside a free costume. However, fans will have a lot more to look forward to over the coming weeks, in the lead-up to the season’s midway point. To help players keep things straight, Marvel Rivals developer NetEase has released a handy roadmap, revealing a mix of known and new information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass will feature unique rewards meant to evoke the new theme. As a result, players can expect 10 exclusive costumes as well as new cosmetics. The new costumes all feature designs that are either inspired by the Symbiotes or the Phoenix. Some of these costumes are completely original designs, while others are pulled from the comics. For example, the Battle Pass will feature a costume for Emma Frost inspired by her Phoenix Five look that debuted in the Avengers vs. X-Men crossover. Her fellow Phoenix Five member Magik will also be getting a skin on August 1st, and the Black Panther will get one that same day.

the roadmap for marvel rivals season 3

Following the new season’s debut on July 11th, the next big date players will want to keep in mind is July 18th. On that day, the Marvel Rivals Swimsuit & Summer Special Event will take place. The game will be adding several new costumes inspired by swimwear, adding designs for characters like Thor, Loki, Luna Snow, and Psylocke. On July 25th, the game will be celebrating the arrival in theaters of Fantastic Four: First Steps. Players can expect new costumes inspired by the ones worn in the movie by Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing.

All of this will build up to the midway point of the season on August 8th. That’s when Season 3.5 begins, and the next playable character is released for Marvel Rivals. As previously announced, Blade will be joining the game. The vampire hunter has been teased since the game’s release last year, and was even name-dropped in Moon Knight’s hero story in the game. Details about Blade are pretty slim at the moment, but we can expect to learn more as we get closer to his release date.

From the roadmap, it looks like Marvel Rivals Season 3 should have a lot for fans to look forward to. Since launch, NetEase has added a steady stream of new content to keep players engaged. It doesn’t look like that’s going to slow down anytime soon, and with a lot of beloved Marvel characters still missing from the game, there’s no shortage of favorites that could be added in subsequent seasons.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Marvel Rivals? Which of these costumes are you most excited to see in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!