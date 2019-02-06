Chris O’Dowd Forgot He Was in a ‘Thor’ Movie, But Has Good Feeling His Character Survived ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Did Chris O’Dowd (@BigBoyler) just totally forget he was in a #Thor movie??? 😂 pic.twitter.com/2kCOchbhga — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 5, 2019

With nearly 20 movies over the last decade, there have been so many characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that it’s nearly impossible for a fan to remember them all. Even the actors involved have trouble sometimes.

Actor Chris O’Dowd seemingly forgot that he was in Thor: The Dark World, he had trouble remembering the film’s title during an interview with MTV News. Asked if he thought his character survived Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, O’Dowd jogged his memory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“God, I forgot I was in that one until you just mentioned it,” revealed O’Dowd. “I was like, why is he talking to me about Marvel movies?”

Asked if he remembered the name of the movie, he jokingly responded, “Thor-ier. Age of Ultron; this time, things are Thor-ny. I actually have no idea. I’m not gonna try and guess it.”

Told it’s called The Dark World, he remembered and addressed his character Richard Madison, who was a romantic interest for Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster while Thor was off world.

“I imagine that that character will come back,” O’Dowd said. “Is Thor still going?”

O’Dowd was then spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, being told that half the universe dies at the end of the film. Asked if he thought he survived, the actor joked “I have a good feeling about it.”

Of course, there’s no major reason to bring Richard back with Portman seemingly done with the franchise, as she previously told the Wall Street Journal.

When asked if she would return to Marvel, Portman downplayed the possibility.

“I mean, I don’t know if maybe one day they’ll ask for an Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea, but as far as I know, I’m done,” Portman said. “That was all a great thing to be a part of.”

She went on to explain the challenge of making Thor and Star Wars films

“As an actor, it’s like a completely different scale,” Portman said to Deadline. “Because when you’re making those movies, you’re working with so much blue screen and so much fantasy your imagination has to be so much larger. It’s really challenging for me. I don’t feel like I’ve gotten it yet. I don’t feel like I’ve understood it yet.”

Maybe we’ll get some answers for the fate of these characters when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.