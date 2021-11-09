Chris Pratt Promises Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Worth the Wait After Filming Starts

On Monday, James Gunn officially announced the start of production on the highly anticipated Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, sharing a photo of the cast on social media and noting the strange, long, and at times challenging journey to get to that moment. Now, star Chris Pratt is also sharing his thoughts, telling fans that the film will be worth the wait.



On Instagram, Pratt shared Gunn’s post, offering in his own caption that the first day at work “could not have started off better” and called Gunn a “mad genius.”



“Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better,” Pratt wrote. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed. So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the made genius @jamesgunn Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait.”

Pratt wasn’t the only star of the film noting the start of production, either. Drax actor Dave Bautista also marked the beginning of production, though he had a slightly different take on things, especially the early start time.



“Good morning, everyone. It’s day one on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Bautista told followers during an Instagram Stories video. “This will be my sixth appearance as Drax. My sixth Marvel film and at this point, 20-something films under my belt.”



He then went on to comment about the early hour.



“I’m still trying to find out why the f-ck do films start so early? It’s still dark outside!”



At the moment, there aren’t a lot of details about what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. One new bit of information that was revealed on Monday as part of the announcement regarding production was that Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji had been brought on in a role that “most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted” though there hasn’t yet been any confirmation as to who Iwuji will be playing. Iwuji was featured in the photo Gunn shared, as was Will Poulter, who was previously announced to be joining the film’s cast as Adam Warlock.



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.



Are you looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!