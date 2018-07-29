Chris Pratt Quotes Another Bible Verse After James Gunn Firing From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Chris Pratt hasn’t really commented on the James Gunn firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he recently might’ve addressed it with scripture.

Earlier today Pratt shared a new Bible scripture from Mark, and while he doesn’t mention Gunn or the firing specifically, some are assuming that is what he’s referencing. He wrote “Mark 3:25 “If a house is divided against itself it cannot stand.”

This follows another scripture quote from Pratt on the 22nd where he wrote “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19 🙏♥️”

Again, no reference to Gunn or the Guardians Disney situation as a whole in either Tweet, but either one could most certainly apply.

While Pratt hasn’t really commented, James’ brother Sean Gunn, who also appears in the Guardians franchise, took to social media to address the situation.

“I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James. And I’m quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with the people in his life, whether they are friends, family, colleagues, fans, or strangers,” Gunn wrote. “Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious.”

You can read Sean Gunn’s full comments here.

As for James, he has issued a statement and apology for the jokes at the center of all this, which you can read below.

“I have regretted them for many years since – not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time,” Gunn said. “Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all.”

Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has no director.