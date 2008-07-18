Christian Bale Reveals What He Took From The Thor: Love and Thunder Set, and From Batman

Christian Bale has collected some souvenirs during his time on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder and his trilogy of Batman films. The former Bruce Wayne is now portraying the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, whose mission is to literally murder all of the gods. Gorr is dramatically different from Batman, one of the most popular heroes in the DC Universe. Actors oftentimes keep sentimental items from movie sets to remember their roles, and this is the case for Bale as well. The actor revealed what he took from both Thor: Love and Thunder and his Batman trilogy.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale, with the first question pertaining to collectibles gifted while performing in Marvel and DC films. "I have the sword, you know, I have that. That's pretty good. I've got the Batman cowls as well, so that's not a bad collection, is it?" Bale revealed. The sword in question would be All-Black the Necrosword, wielded by Gorr the God Butcher in the comics. It's a black mass that Gorr can control to create weapons such as a sword, wings to fly, or tendrils to impale his enemies. The Necrosword actually has ties to Venom and symbiotes with Knull, the god of the symbiotes, creating it.

When asked if he ever shows the sword or cowls off to people who come by his home, Bale replied, "No, I do keep it private. I don't like my house to be filled with film memorabilia, so they're in very quiet corners."

Christian Bale starred in 2005's Batman Begins, 2008's The Dark Knight, and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, all from director Christopher Nolan. Warner Bros. has rebooted the Batman franchise since these films, with actors such as Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson also donning the iconic cowl.

On the topic of Batman, Bale also said the only way he'd consider a return to the Dark Knight is if director Christopher Nolan was attached. "No, no, no. Nobody, nobody reaches out to me or they keep me like a mushroom, keep me in the dark and feed me sh-t," Bale told ComicBook.com. "For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I'd only ever make it with Chris."

What do you think of Christian Bale keeping memorabilia from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder and Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8th.