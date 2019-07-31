Agents of SHIELD: Clark Gregg Shares Memories in Honor of the Series Wrap

This week marks a bittersweet end for the Agents of SHIELD fandom. Not only is the season six finale airing on Friday, but the show’s seventh and final season wrapped production yesterday. While fans and those involved with the show are grateful the series gets to end on its own terms, saying good-bye is still emotional. Yesterday, the Internet was swarming with posts from the cast, crew, and fans of the Marvel series. One person who took to the Internet to share some love was the show’s lead, Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson).

“Last day of #agentsofshield My god, I love these people. 7 seasons,” Gregg wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor included many photos in his post, starting with a promo from the first season. He also included a picture of him and Iain De Caestecker (Leo Fitz), and one of Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) and Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons) messing around on set. The fourth image shows the showrunners, Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, with producers, Joss Whedon and Jeffrey Bell (presumably while filming the pilot, which Joss directed). He also included a couple more behind-the-scenes shots.

Many people commented on the post, including Constance Zimmer, the Emmy-nominated actress who appeared in the show’s third season as Rosalind Price.

“What an incredible group of people indeed! I feel so fortunate to have been able to play with you guys, even though it was short,” she wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, too:

“Thank you guys so much for bringing us these wonderful characters and adventures ❤️ S.H.I.E.L.D will live on forever in our hearts,” @mmorales2815 replied.

“Gonna miss you Agent Coulson 🙌🏼😭 thank you for the memories,” @theofficialamar_ added.

Currently, Gregg isn’t playing Coulson on the show as the character died last season. Right now, he’s playing a character named Sarge, who is (to simplify) sort of a clone of Coulson. However, there have been hints that Sarge is starting to gain Coulson’s memories, which means everyone’s favorite agent could be back for the final season.

The two-part season six finale of Agents of SHIELD airs Friday, August 2nd on ABC at 8/7c.