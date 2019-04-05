‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Premiere Recap With Spoilers

Finally! After what has felt like forever, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has returned to Freeform for its highly-anticipated second season. Things pick up about eight months after the first installment ended last year, and a new villain is already making her mark on the show. The Season 2 premiere on Thursday night wasted no time in getting down to the nitty gritty of the new season, so neither will we. Let’s break it down.

It should go without saying, but this article is literally nothing but spoilers, so don’t keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So both of the lead characters, Tandy and Tyrone, are in much different places now than they were during the show’s first season. Tyrone is still on the run, now living in the church, and hasn’t talked to any of his friends or family members outside of Tandy. Speaking of Tandy, she and her mom are on good terms now, having accepted how terrible her father actually was. They’re living together again, and attending a counseling group for victims of domestic abuse. It’s almost as if Tandy and Tyrone’s lives are flipped. Still, the two of them have gotten even closer and are helping one another develop their powers.

In an effort to help clean up the city, Tyrone has been trying to bust up various drug dealing rings, but Brigid isn’t happy about it. Every decision he makes, it hurts an investigation she’s a part of. Still, he can’t help himself, and he and Tandy make an effort to record a meeting between gang leaders. Things go awry and all of the leaders end up dead in a blood-bath, though it’s unclear initially who was responsible.

As it turns out, Brigid was the culprit. Well, kind of. Most of the episode made it seem as though Brigid had multiple personalities, and that her “Mayhem” side was taking over from time to time, and dolling out a vigilante brand of justice to the criminals in the city. However, we learn at the end that that wasn’t the case.

Wanting to do more about the budding sex trafficking ring in New Orleans, Tandy investigates a private ambulance service, where she runs into Mayhem, who looks and sounds just like Brigid. However, when Tandy isn’t looking, Mayhem kills one of the drivers after getting the information she needs, making it clear that she’d turned completely violent. Just as that was happening, Tyrone went to Brigid’s apartment and found her there, tied up. They teleported to Tandy and learned the truth.

Brigid and Mayhem stared each other down, and it was revealed that they are actually two separate people.

Long story short, this is season is going to be WILD. Bring on episode three, pretty please.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!