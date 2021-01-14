Colossus Actor Stefan Kapicic Responds to Deadpool 3 News

✖

2021 is the year Marvel comes back into our lives as news continues to pour in about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marve Studios President, Kevin Feige, confirmed this week that Deadpool 3 will be a part of the MCU and rated R. In a new tweet, Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds, joked that in order to get the third movie made, "I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2." Reynolds is not the only Deadpool star to comment on the news on Twitter. Stefan Kapicic, who played Colossus in both movies, also reacted to Feige's annoucement.

"Good news! Kevin Feige confirms 'Deadpool 3' will be an MCU movie AND will be rated R! But you're going to have to wait a bit to see it," @Collider tweeted earlier this week. Kapicic replied with the smiling sunglasses emoji. You can check out his post below:

Confirmation that Deadpool 3 would be rated R came from Feige during a recent interview for WandaVision, which premieres on Disney+ tomorrow.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider about Deadpool 3. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, here's the Marvel line-up for 2021: WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.