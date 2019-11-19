Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play Superman: “I’ve Not Given Up on the Role”

It’s been more than two years since Justice League arrived in theaters and delivered disappointing box office results. In the time since, Ben Affleck has been completely replaced as Batman, with Robert Pattinson taking over the role for a brand new trilogy under the direction of Matt Reeves. While Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa have continued their work as Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and Ezra Miller is still trying to get a Flash movie off the ground, everything surrounding Henry Cavill‘s Superman has grown quiet. There were reports that the actor was finished with the role following Justice League, but he is continuing to cast doubt on the validity of that notion.

Following a weekend in which Affleck and Gadot publicly supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, Men’s Health published a new interview with Cavill, in which he stated that he still hadn’t given up on playing Superman in another movie. In fact, the actor confirmed that he still has the classic red cape hanging up in his closet, ready to be worn at any time.

“The cape is in the closet,” Cavill said. “It’s still mine.”

Cavill went on to explain that he’s still very much invested in the story of Superman on screen and that he has a lot to offer the role. There’s been no word as to whether or not Cavill will again play the iconic hero, but it sounds like, if it were up to him, he’d be down to don the cape once again.

“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” Cavill says of the rumors. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

