Conflicting ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Run Times Create Confusion

There seems to be some confusion regarding Avengers: Infinity War, but it has nothing to do with the plot.

Not at all actually, though in some way it could be related. The issue seems to be regarding Infinity War’s runtime, as two different numbers are being floated around. U.S. theaters have the film listed as running 156 minutes, but the British Board of Film Classification seems to have it listed as 149 minutes. Granted, that’s only 7 minutes, but when you are talking after credit tags that can mean a lot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com has reached out to one of our contacts and as of right now we’re still being told that the film is coming in at 156 minutes long. So, if that is the case is the international version just a different cut of the film, or is the time listing it without any after credit scenes? Guess we will just have to wait and see.

At 156 minutes, Infinity War comes in at just over two and a half hours, making it the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe film thus far. To put it into perspective, Captain America: Civil War previously held the record at 147 minutes, and to be honest we’re surprised Infinity War isn’t even longer thanks to the all the characters and plot elements it is trying to fit in.

As for the after credits scenes, there’s a lot of speculation as to what those will be. Most Marvel movies feature one humorous scene and one more plot-driven, and with movies like Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4 looming there are plenty of options. Regarding the plot-driven scene, it would be amazing to see Captain Marvel debut in some way, especially since her solo film is up soon and she will be appearing in Avengers 4.

With Avengers 4 on the horizon though, there are a lot of ways the after credits scene could go, and we can’t wait to see the film and find out what Marvel has in store for it.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.