D23 Expo: Avengers Campus Expanding At Disney's California Adventure

D23 Expo is off to a wild start as Disney just announced that Avengers Campus would be expanding. The section of Disney's California Adventure will see a brand new attraction join Spider-Man's W.E.B. Slingers and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout. It feels like this move has been telegraphed for a while. People have flocked to California Adventure to see their favorite Avengers in person and take pictures with them. Marvel has been debuting the newer characters from Disney+ shows and movies in the parks as well. So, the news from CEO Bob Chapek is very on-time for a lot of visitors. There is no indication what the ride will be at this moment. But, the Avengers account on social media says that there will be a brand new story to bring guests into the battle alongside their favorite heroes. Check out the announcement post right here down below.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Walt Disney Imagineer Brent Strong before that section of California Adventure opened. While these might not be the heroes of the 616, their goals are very much the same.

JUST ANNOUNCED: During the Legends Ceremony at #D23Expo, CEO Bob Chapek shared that Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is expanding with a third attraction with a brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes. pic.twitter.com/NwZXzpkh78 — Avengers (@Avengers) September 9, 2022

"So first of all, you know, the, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think," Walt Disney Imagineer Walt Strong told us. "And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story."

"This is where we truly get to step up and answer the call and become heroes, and join Spider-Man on an action-packed adventure where you actually get to sling webs just like Spider-Man," the Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering continued when we spoke in 2020. "This is an attraction that's for the entire family. There's no height requirement on this. This is something where guests of all ages get to live out that epic action, which is wonderful."

What hero do you want to be the star of this new ride? Let us know down in the comments!