Is Avengers Campus Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?

Disney’s Avengers Campus is close to opening and fans are curious if the Disneyland destination is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Comicbook.com’s Jamie Jirak spoke to the creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering about this very idea. Brent Strong acknowledges that the timeline is a bit wonky as of right now in the MCU. Avengers: Endgame left things in a very fluid state. A lot of your favorite heroes look a tiny bit different at the theme park. But, rest assured, they are absolutely connected. In fact, on Spider-Man’s Web Slingers, Peter Parker refers to a very alive Tony Stark. So, that is a happier future than the one we’ve got on screen right now. However, you should never say never in the movies. For now, if you want to see all the Avengers running around and doing crazy stunts in person, there’s no better place to go than the Campus. Here’s what the executive had to say down below:

“Absolutely. So first of all, you know, the, the mission to inspire and empower the next generation of heroes is so important, that we've assembled heroes from across all of space and time for that, for that mission. And it is, we're all about to discover in a couple of weeks when Loki comes out, time is a lot more squishy than any of us think,” he elaborated. “And so trying to put a specific date to it, it can be challenging, but to us, Avengers Campus is here and now, right, we get to live in the moment and these heroes are here with us and you're taking part in that story.”

In some previous comments, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige called the attractions, “the next step” in the company’s storytelling processes.

“Going to Disneyland, that's what we did as a family, going on these amazing rides that promised a spectacular future ahead,” Feige explained during a behind-the-scenes featurette screened during the media preview. "The notion of having films that I was a part of brought to life is amazing… Avengers Campus is absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it's like to ride alongside these characters. It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction."

