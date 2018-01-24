Save up to 80% on Dan Slott’s Spider-Man Masterworks

By Sean Fallon

dan-slott-marvel-sale

In case you haven't heard, longtime Spider-Man writer Dan Slott will be concluding his run on Amazing Spider-Man with issue #801 in June in order to take over Invincible Iron Man. This will cap a run of ten years and 189 issues of Spider-Man adventures for Slott, an achievement that is only surpassed by one Brian Michael Bendis. We still think that's worth a big Amazon sale in Slott's honor don't you?

Now through Jan. 29, you can save on collections of Slott's critically-acclaimed work on Spider-Man, Silver Surfer and more. Just hit this link and fill up your Kindle device with 42 of Slott's masterworks, most of which are priced in the $3 to $4 range. That equates to discounts as high as 80%.

Inside you'll find many of the titles that we chose on our list of the five best Dan Slott Spider-Man stories, but here are some direct links to popular titles that are on sale:

Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1: The Parker Luck: $3.99 - 64% off
Superior Spider-Man Vol. 1: My Own Worst Enemy: $2.99 - 83% off
Spider-Man: Matters of Life and Death: $3.99 - 69% off
Silver Surfer Vol. 1: New Dawn: $2.99 - 83% off

Head on over to Amazon to check out all of the titles in the Dan Slott sale. Don't wait too long because the sale ends on January 29th.

0comments

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Start the Conversation

of