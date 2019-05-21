Now Fans Have a Petition for Danny DeVito to be the MCU’s Wolverine

In a world where fans think their Change.org petition will actually have an impact on the decisions billion dollar conglomerates make (thanks, Sonic!), a new petition gaining steam online is begging for Marvel Studios to cast Junior alum Danny DeVito as Wolverine. With an initial goal of 5,000 signatures, the absurd petition has already broken its first benchmark with 5,014 signatures as of this writing, practically meaning Marvel Studios has no choice but to go through with the casting.

“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman,” the petition’s creator Ring Arius said on the Change.org page. “We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito.”

Fan petitions have made their way to the front of the news cycle as of late after some one million people signed a separate petition for HBO to remake the final season of Game of Thrones.

On a much more serious note, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said earlier this month that no X-Men characters would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would appear in the MCU for “a very long time.”

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

In addition to purchasing massive franchises like Avatar and The Simpsons, the Disney and Fox merger that closed earlier this year also saw the live-action rights to every character under the X-Men and Fantastic Four umbrella revert back to The Walt Disney Company and in turn, Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings to cinemas July 2nd. Captain Marvel is set for a digital release on May 28th ahead of home media on July 11th.