Daredevil Fans Renew #SaveDaredevil Campaign on Show’s Fifth Anniversary

Five years ago today, Marvel’s Daredevil debuted on Netflix and introduced fans to yet another corner previously untouched by the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time, the premiere of Daredevil served as a massive springboard into a huge initiative from Marvel Television — it was the initial step in what we can the Defendersverse, a mini-interconnected universe focusing on the street-level characters of the Marvel mythos while the film side focused on massive intergalactic threats. While we could speak at length about what could have been on the Netflix, today’s the day we celebrate the life and times of Netflix’s Daredevil series.

In fact, we’re not the only ones celebrating. #SaveDaredevil, the massive movement that gained the support of the show’s cast and crew in the wake of its cancellation, has kickstarted a new initiative today still trying to keep the fanbase alive nearly two years after cancellation. As the #SaveDaredevil hashtag continues chugging along, signatures continue to flow in on the petition at the root of the cause — as of this writing, there’s been just north of 350,000 signatures.

You can see what the #SaveDaredevil champions and Daredevil fans, in general, are saying about the series on its fifth anniversary:

No Days Off

Another Milestone

Happy 5th anniversary to the amazing #Daredevil season 1, a show that gave comic fans a superb TV production w/ a fantastic cast & beautiful writing. #CharlieCox



Also celebrating today: 350k signatures on the #SaveDaredevil petition.🎉🥳😈@Kevfeige #WeWillSaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/FzO8jIVhDH — ayesakara #SaveDaredevil (@ayesakara) April 10, 2020

It’s Our Show and We Need It Now

Best Show Ever

Thank you #Marvel for giving us the best show 5 years ago today!! #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/6BO5h4LKQ3 — Simply Charlie Cox #SaveDaredevil (@SimplCharlieCox) April 10, 2020

Real & Relatable

This is proper grown-up TV that deals with serious themes. We see extraordinary acts of heroism & acts of extreme brutality. Comic book TV that’s real & relatable. Truly wonderful characters! You won’t see finer writing or acting anywhere! @MarvelStudios @Kevfeige #SaveDaredevil — Deborah Smith #SaveDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) April 10, 2020

*chef’s kiss*

This moment is just so damn amazing #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/kmDyBEFdST — Mando (@bombasticmando) April 10, 2020

Something Incredible

Today 5 years ago, something incredible happened! Happy anniversary to all people involved ❤️ You all have created something extraordinary and you should be proud of yourself! And you @Kevfeige @Marvel and @hulu, don’t be stupid! Just #SaveDaredevil with #CharlieCox and all cast! pic.twitter.com/C7Cq2ZGZPr — Charlie’s Goddess #SaveDaredevil (@ChTCoxsGoddess) April 10, 2020

Charlie Cox is THE Daredevil

Raised the Bar

Gorgeous movie-level cinematography, top-tier writing & acting, stunning choreography including THAT FAMOUS HALLWAY SCENE – really, Daredevil raised the bar for what a superhero show can do. #SaveDaredevil https://t.co/ZqP4ilCy7P — silver-sun (@a_silver_sun) April 10, 2020

Daily Reminders