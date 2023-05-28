Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Calls Marvel Return for She-Hulk and Spider-Man: No Way Home "Really Weird"

Marvel fans were surprised when Daredevil: Born Again was announced and confirmed the returns of actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio to play their iconic characters Daredevil and Kingpin respectively. And though both actors reprised the roles in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already, the confirmation of a new series was an announcement well received. But this is going to be much different than the original Daredevil series that first streamed on Netflix before the creation of Disney+, where the new series will eventually debut. Cox has gone on to call returning to this new iteration of the character a "really weird" experience.

Cox and D'Onofrio appeared together at ICCCon in Nashville and spoke during a panel hosted by Phase Zero's own Brandon Davis. During their discussion, Cox addressed his return to the Marvel Universe and how it differs from what he's previously experienced as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil.

"It was really weird. And I'm older and so therefore he's older," said Cox. "So I think it was important ... for that to be a part of it. I don't know necessarily what I mean by that, but he's been through more. He's been through everything in some way. In some world, in some variant, he's been through what we've seen or not."

It sounds like this big shift to Daredevil's approach helped entice Cox to return. It's no secret that Daredevil: Born Again will feature a different take on the character that fans experienced from the Netflix series.

"But She-Hulk was really fun because one of the things we didn't do a huge amount of in the original show — it was so dark so much of the time, he was so tortured that in the comics there was at times a lot of levity," Cox added. "There was a lot of fun and he's very charismatic and he's very funny at times. We didn't do too much of that. We didn't have much of that."

While Cox returned as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his most memorable appearances in the MCU so far are likely his episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. During his short arc, Cox's Murdock and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk butt heads in the courtroom before teaming up as superheroes. There's also a surprising hookup and accompanying "walk of shame" that added a lot of comedy to Daredevil's first on-screen adventure in years.

It sounds like it's safe to expect a similar light-hearted tone when Daredevil: Born Again eventually appears on Disney+ in the future.