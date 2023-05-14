Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal Look at First Recast Character

Principal photography on Daredevil: Born Again has been underway in and around New York for three months. Given Marvel's desire to use practical set pieces whenever available for the street-level series, plenty of photos of the show's Big Apple sets have surfaced online. Most recently, some of those set photos include a look at Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) updated wardrobe, which just so happens to look mayoral in tone. Now, fans have their first look at the show's first recast character in Sandrine Holt's Vanessa Fisk.

Though it has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, trade reports have said Holt is replacing Ayelet Zurer as Fisk's wife, whom Zurer played in the Netflix series. Though that series was setting Fisk up as quite the courtly character, Holt's version—at least in this set of photos—can be seen in clothes leaning towards a blue collar wardrobe.

Is Daredevil: Born Again canon?

The canonicity of Born Again is still a point of contention amongst fans of the show given Marvel Studios has yet to reveal if the show will reference the events of the Netflix show in any form. D'Onofrio, however, told us earlier this month that it is very much a new show.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told us. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

