Daredevil Star Reveals Heartwarming Reason He Attends Conventions (Exclusive)

There was once a time Vincent D'Onofrio avoided the convention circuit or, at the very least, was reluctant to partake in one of the get-togethers. After thinking of himself as anti-social or even "socially inept" as the actor puts it, D'Onofrio says his viewpoint on attending the events changed completely after a chance encounter at an appearance a few years ago. Now it seems as if he can't get enough of the world of conventions. Earlier this month, the Daredevil: Born Again star appeared at Calgary Expo and in just a matter of a few weeks, he's set to appear at ICCCon in Nashville alongside Daredevil costar Charlie Cox.

"The very last one I did several years ago, I had an experience where a woman was by herself and she came up and talked to me about her father who was not doing well," the actor recalls. "She was up at the table with me for an autograph and I said, 'Well, why don't we FaceTime him?' We FaceTimed him and I got to speak to this guy and I talked to him for 10 minutes."

As it turns out, the fan was a major believer in D'Onofrio's smaller roles adding, "He told me some things that were quite something about the little parts that I played. Not any of the big roles that I played, but there were some small parts that I played throughout my career that he just thought were so moving. The fact that I would do these small parts and put my all into them, and it's not something that I think of on a daily basis. I don't think of that guy who's in the hospital and he enjoyed my Thor in Adventures in Babysitting or my Orson Welles and Ed Wood or things like that. I've done so many parts like that, little ones."

Because of that, the Daredevil star tries interacting with whatever fans he can.

"Sometimes people have zero to say, they just want the autograph because it's that piece that they've had for a while and they've always wanted signed or something. Some people want to actually just meet you and talk to you about something, and some of them don't even have things they need to sign or even don't even want a photo. They just want to tell me something about one of my performances," D'Onofrio concludes. "And Adam, it's not just a few. And that's what's so incredible about it. It's a lot of people. And just after all these years, it's like 40 years now or something that I've been working, I forgot about all that. I totally forgot about it."

We spoke to D'Onofrio in support of his upcoming book Pigs Can't Look Up, due out wherever books are sold on May 16th.

