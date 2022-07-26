Daredevil: Did Kevin Feige Already Tease Born Again Season Two?

Given the massive 18-episode order for Daredevil: Born Again, it likely won't be much longer before the show begins to film so that it can make its Spring 2024 release window. As it turns out, those 18 episodes might not be all we get from the character and his supporting ensemble. Right before the show's official announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige seemingly teased it's simply just the first season of the show.

"Rounding out Phase 5 we have something on Disney+ that is something very special. It's going 18-episode first series...I mean first season...EIGHTEEN EPISODES!," the producer said before announcing the show's title. "[Born Again] will also be starring people I hope you've heard of in Mr. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio."

Interestingly enough, Feige and the rest of the producers at Marvel Studios are often careful to say whether or not the Disney+ programming will be more than a single season. Outside of the offerings from Marvel Studios Animation — in which virtually all of their shows have already been renewed for sophomore outings — only a single live-action series renewal has been confirmed to date. The second season of Loki is actively in principal photography as fans await word on whether shows like Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel will ever get a second batch of episodes.

Whatever the case, Cox said earlier this year he's fully prepared to play the character for the next 10 years.

"I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity," Cox told the HeyUGuys Youtube channel. "Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don't know much, I know a little, and what I do know I'm very excited about...there's a chance it could be the next ten years of my life."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil can now be seen on Disney+.

