Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Teases MCU Future After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Charlie Cox is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again. Fans of the Daredevil star might be elated to know the character will, in fact, return after his official MCU introduction during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home last December. In a new interview with HeyUGuys, the fan-favorite actor revealed he has a slight idea of what’s next for his character, even confirming that yes, he’ll be back in the MCU before too long at all.

“I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity,” Cox told the Youtube channel. “Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don’t know much, I know a little, and what I do know I’m very excited about…there’s a chance it could be the next ten years of my life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Cox may know a little of his on-screen future, his Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio is still wondering what the future may hold for his iteration of Kingpin.

“I can comment personally. I can’t comment about any fact because [Marvel Studios] just don’t tell me,” D’Onofrio told Collider when asked to confirm Kingpin’s fate in the Hawkeye finale. “So, it made me hope that it would continue and it still makes me feel that way. I mean, in my mind, she definitely shot him. And, I walked away from Daredevil, at first I thought, ‘Maybe he’ll come back somehow.’ And then very quickly after that, I thought I was walking away for good.”

“So I had always hoped because of the fans wanting him back and everybody, I’d hope that I would come back,” D’Onofrio said of returning as Fisk for the first time since Season 3 of Daredevil in 2018. “So I feel the same way now.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix, while Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its box office run exclusively in theaters.

What other DefendersVerse characters would you like to see reintroduced to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!