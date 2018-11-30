‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Erik Oleson Comments on Cancellation

Netflix shocked fandom late last night when they announced that Daredevil wouldn’t be back for a fourth season, effectively canceling the show featuring the Man Without Fear after a critically-acclaimed third season. The news was a surprise to fans, cast, and crew alike.

Now, Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson has broken his silence on the cancellation. Oleson took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to thank all of the involved parties involved in getting season three produced.

“Sometimes a gig is just a paycheck. When we’re lucky, it’s so much more,” Oleson tweeted. “There was something magical about working on Daredevil Season 3. We all felt it.”

“It was a dream to show up for work.”

Oleson then went on to reflect on being able to write for the show’s stars, including Charlie Cox, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Vincent D’onofrio.

“To write for and collaborate with Charlie and Vincent, Deb and Elden, Wilson and Jay and Joanne and the rest of our insanely talented cast,” Oleson continued.

Oleson made sure to thank the other writers in the writer’s room in addition to the entire crew and visual effects department involved in the production of Daredevil season three.

“It was just plain fun to break stories and draft scripts alongside writers who learned from and supported each other, who made me a better writer and became like family,” the showrunner said. “And don’t even get me started about our crew.Who taught me so much and made filming the impossible look easy. Who captured the quietest of character moments with the same expertise as they did epic 12 minute, one-shot stunt sequences.

“Not to leave out the tireless Post team and passionate editors, the genius sound design team, patient VFX team who spent weeks laboring over single frames, and amazing composer and music team.”

Oleson completed his thread of tweets by thanking various executives from both Marvel Television and Netflix, including Marvel TV Jeph Loeb.

Though the character is done at Netflix, the statement released by Netflix last night hinted it wouldn’t be the last we’ve seen of ol’ Hornhead in live-action.

“While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel,” Netflixsaid to Deadline.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.