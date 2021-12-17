Daredevil's Charlie Cox Addresses Spider-Man Trailer Forearms Theory

✖

The second the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped, fans pored over every frame hoping to find the next biggest clue. The highly anticipated trailer is officially the most-watched film teaser of all time and fans ended up finding all sorts of teasers and reveals. One shot, however, raised many more questions than answers. In a moment where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was being questioned by police, fans were quick to think Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock could have made a cameo in the scene.

We just spoke to Cox himself in support of AMC+'s Kin, and the superstar revealed whether or not he made an appearance in the trailer. We asked the fan-favorite Marvel actor whether or not those were, in fact, his forearms. The answer, well...it might be disappointing to Daredevil fans.

"I can promise you those are not my forearms," Cox confirms exclusively with ComicBook.com.

There have been reports that Cox is appearing in the Spidey sequel even though he told us last year he wasn't in the film.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us last spring. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he added. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Kin hits AMC+ on September 9th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!