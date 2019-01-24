‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Anonymously Signed “Save Daredevil” Petition

When Daredevil was abruptly canceled by Netflix, fans immediately took up the cause of trying to save the show by whatever means necessary be it a move to another service or network or even just convince Netflix to reconsider. Among those efforts? A petition to save the show and it turns out that it wasn’t just fans who added their name to the cause. Daredevil star Charlie Cox himself did, albeit anonymously.

In an interview with The Playlist, Cox revealed that, after his mother informed him of the #SaveDaredevil petition, he signed it himself though he had to find a way to work around revealing his identity.

“I wasn’t sure about adding my email because I’m not very technically savvy, and I didn’t want to suddenly put my email online; I don’t know if it’s visible or not,” Cox said. “But what I did do is I made a fake email for my two-year-old daughter, and she signed it.”

While the idea of Cox resorting to a little bit of subterfuge to sign the position is amusing, it’s not a huge surprise that the actor is that invested in trying to save the series. Cox has been pretty open about hoping he can continue to play Daredevil, even going on to follow in co-star Vincent D’Onofrio’s request to play Kingpin again in a Spider-Man project, though in Cox’s case it was all about a Spider-Man/Daredevil team up.

“In the comic books, there are some fantastic Spider-Man/Daredevil storylines. The bottom line is I just absolutely love the show. I love playing the character,” Cox said. “It’s still a bit weird to me that I’m not playing the character anymore. It’s kind of impossible for me to really imagine that [a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up] because it’s been such a long period of my life.

“It’s such a dream job for me, it’s been such a wonderful experience, that any scenario where I get to continue playing the character, whether it be on a different series, or whether it be in the movies, would be fantastic. I can only hope. It’s almost like I can’t think about it because I don’t wanna get my hopes up.”

As for getting hopes up, the Daredevil petition currently has over 210,000 signatures and is part of the larger #SaveDaredevil movement. There is even a website — SaveDaredevil.com — that has various graphics and ways that you can contact executives with Disney, Marvel Television, and Netflix as well as a link to the Change.org petition. It’s a site that D’Onofrio threw his support behind earlier this month, sharing it on Twitter.

While it’s very unlikely that Netflix will reverse their course at this point, there is still always the possibility that elements of the show and characters could turn up in other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties. And as for saving the whole series? Well, while that may seem like a longshot one can’t discount the power of fans. After all, Lucifer was brought back after being cancelled by Fox last year, the show heading over to Netflix for a fourth season set to debut later this year.

