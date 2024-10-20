Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell Gives Matt Murdock the Old Man Logan Treatment

Marvel Comics has confirmed that they’re moving to the future with Daredevil, announcing at New York Comic Con that they will publish an “Old Man Logan” style story for the man without fear officially titled Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell. According to Marvel, the series will be “Set in a Marvel Universe future on the brink of collapse, the series introduces a grizzled, older version of Matt Murdock.”

Though set in its own continuity, Marvel will be bringing in a heavy hitter for the series that will cement its place as being in the vein of that classic Wolverine tale as artist Steve McNiven will return to Marvel to draw the series. He’ll be joined by former Daredevil writer Charles Soule who will pen the series. The pair previously collaborated on Death of Wolverine and Return of Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell art from Marvel Comics

“I know whatever idea I write is going to be executed masterfully by Steve, and that level of trust allows you to take a lot of risks,” Soule said. “It’s been a really interesting process because the way we made it is something I wouldn’t do with an artist that I didn’t have this level of collaboration and trust with. We’ve been working on this book for four years, and that time has been well spent.”

“I started out by going why are not more people learning from Frank [Miller] and the storytelling he does,” McNiven said. “I was inspired by his work on Dark Knight Returns. To a certain degree, the structure of a 16 panel grid forces you to do different storytelling techniques.”

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell art from Marvel Comics

Marvel’s official description for Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell reads as follows: “Years into the future, a powerless Matt Murdock is no longer Daredevil, but he’s still the Man Without Fear! Doing whatever he can to help those in need in a city broken beyond repair, he’ll finally be able take the fight to where it matters most when something catastrophic happens causing his powers to miraculously return. With no one by his side, Daredevil has little chance against the evil permeating every corner until Captain America entrusts him with a mission to safeguard the world’s only hope…”

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell art from Marvel Comics

The upcoming Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell marks the latest storyline to feature an aged Matt Murdock in a far-future Marvel Universe. Previously Marvel Comics published Daredevil: End of Days by Brian Michael Bendis, David Mack, Klaus Janson, and Bill Sienkiewicz, which saw the hero dying at the hands of Bullseye and kickstarting a new mystery. The recently released Avengers: Twilight from Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña also featured an older Murdock, who retired from being a super hero and became a lawyer full time (only to be assassinated by the fascist government for his work).

To put a nice bow on everything, Daredevil’s exact whereabouts in the world of Old Man Logan were never revealed in the pages of Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s storyline, with the implication being that like all the other heroes he had died at some point. The 2018 sequel series Old Man Hawkeye revealed that Daredevil took up the moniker of his sensei, Stick, and was living in a remote location where he trained Clint Barton.