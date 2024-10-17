Iron Man Battles Union-Busting Hulk Bros in New Marvel Series (Exclusive)

A preview of Marvel’s new Iron Man series pits the Armored Avenger against a pair of Hulk bros. Pulitzer prize-winner Spencer Ackerman and artist Julius Ohta are taking the reins of the new volume of Iron Man, which finds Tony Stark back in control of his company Stark Unlimited. However, after the anti-mutant Feilong used Stark Unlimited to create mutant-hunting Stark Sentinels, Iron Man has a lot of work ahead of him to clean up the mess. The opening arc of Iron Man begins with “The Stark-Roxxon War,” and the story is coming out the gates hot with Hulk Bros looking to stomp out union workers.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Iron Man #1 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta. It takes readers to a Stark Unlimited plant in upstate New York, where two guards have locked the workers outside the gate. When the workers threaten to gather in the parking lot, the guards transform into Hulk-sized mutates to threaten them. Iron Man eventually shows up to put a stop to the Hulk Bros before a union worker gives Tony Stark a tour of the facility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The union wants a say in the type of weapons they’re making for Stark Unlimited, and Tony agrees their input should be considered. Before he flies off as Iron Man, Tony accepts the terms and promises to let his actions speak for themselves.

Image Credit: marvel comics

Image Credit: marvel comics

Image Credit: marvel comics

Image Credit: marvel comics

Image Credit: marvel comics

Image Credit: marvel comics

Image Credit: marvel comics

Ackerman and Ohta are also debuting the new “Improvised Iron Man,” and we asked the Pulitzer Prize winner what that means.

“It so happens that right before this interview, I was rereading Hickman & Epting’s New Avengers #5. There’s a panel showing Iron Man down on the ground, gauntlet repulsor sparking from malfunction, and preparing to defend himself from the terrifying scythe of Terrax the Tamer from an alternate universe. He’s wearing a great armor, one that looks sturdy and futuristic, part of the visual lineage established by Adi Granov in Extremis that has been deservedly hegemonic for something like 20 years,” Ackerman told ComicBook.

“I wanted to break from that tradition. If Terrax brought that scythe down on the Improvised Iron Man, our hero wouldn’t be in New Avengers #6. Julius Ohta’s masterful armor design also addresses your last question. The Improvised Iron Man showcases vulnerability and desperation. This is something a very smart person makes when all else has failed and what comes next can’t. He’s not in a cave, but he is building it out of scraps. It’s ‘Improvised’ in the sense of ‘Improvised Explosive Device.’ And it’s going to include a key visual and tactical element that we rarely, if ever, see with Iron Man armor. That’s debuting in Issue #2.”

Julius Ohta’s armor designs for Iron Man and Iron Monger in Iron Man (2024).

Ackerman concluded with a tease of what’s to come: “And because he’s Iron Man, he’s going to iterate on the Improvised armor. A lot. And as circumstances are going to very rapidly require.”

The previous Iron Man volume saw Tony Stark working together with the X-Men to stop the anti-mutant organization Orchis. Part of their plan involved Tony marrying Emma Frost, who used a secret identity to stay under the radar. With Orchis defeated, Iron Man relocated to California and is a founding member of a new West Coast Avengers team with War Machine. Their new mission statement is to help reformed villains make new lives for themselves, and one of their first recruits is a seemingly reformed Ultron. Spider-Woman and Firestar are also part of the West Coast Avengers.

Iron Man #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 23rd.